Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with stable outlook from Fitch Ratings

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s Federal Export Credit company, has secured an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'AA-' (Very Strong) and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks from Fitch Ratings, a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary, and research...