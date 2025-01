Mashreq delivers AED9 billion net profit after tax in 2024

Mashreq Bank’s net profit rose to AED9 billion in 2024, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 2023, after paying taxes worth AED869 million.Net Profit Before Tax reached AED9.9 billion, representing a 12 percent increase in 2024.Mashreq achieved AED 13.4 billion in revenue, representing a 24 per...