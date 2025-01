Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of new judges at Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of a number of new judges at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts. The event was held at Za’abeel Palace. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the ...