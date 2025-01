AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s first phase in Aqaba

Abu Dhabi Ports Group has partnered with MAG Group Holding to develop the first phase of Marsa Zayed, a beachfront resort and residential community on the Red Sea in Aqaba, Jordan, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s global partnerships to enhance and support the tourism industry worldwide.Marsa Zayed is a transforma...