UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

ABU DHABI, 31st January, 2025 (WAM)-- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to of...