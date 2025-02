Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, paid a visit to Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in the Al Hayer area of Al Ain. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour met with several residents of the area...