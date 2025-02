GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: GCC-Stat

The data issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) in December 2024 revealed that about 68.1 million international tourists visited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries by the end of 2023, with an increase rate of 42.8 percent c...