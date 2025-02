Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday morning welcomed Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the UAE, at Al Badi Palace in Sharjah.During the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah received a note fr...