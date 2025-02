Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting culture of tolerance, coexistence

ABU DHABI, 3rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Father Shi Yongxin, the senior monk of the Shaolin Temple and a prominent religious figure in Chinese Buddhism, at his majlis in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The meeting was held to ...