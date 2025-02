Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has announced 2025 as the Year of Ocean, reaffirming its commitment to marine conservation, research, and sustainability. This initiative aligns with the Third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), taking place in Nice, France, from 9-13 June 2025. To mark this pivotal year,...