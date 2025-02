International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: Muslim Council of Elders

The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, has emphasised that the International Day of Human Fraternity is a celebration of shared human values, reaffirming that all people belong to one global family united by common principles.Th...