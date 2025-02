AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains storage facility

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – AD Ports Grouphas signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills, a member of Al Hazaa Investment Group. This strategic partnership will see the development of a state-of-the-art grain storage and processing facility at Khalifa Port at South Quay, fur...