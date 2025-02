Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that invests in and operates businesses globally, today reported full year 2024 results with a net profit excluding fair value changes of AED 1.04 billion. The Group delivered stron...