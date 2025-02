UAE pioneering model in promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, human fraternity: Muslim Council of Elders

ABU DHABI, 4th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, said that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stands as a pioneering model in promoting the values of dialog...