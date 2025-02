UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the UAE's foreign trade has reached a historic milestone, touching AED3 trillion for the first time by the end of 2024.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that under the leadership of...