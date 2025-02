MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Rui Manuel Hanjam, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the UAE.Saif Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-L...