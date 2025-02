UAE's non-oil foreign trade continued its upward trajectory, reaching AED3 trillion in 2024: Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, stated that the UAE's non-oil foreign trade has continued its upward trajectory, reaching AED3 trillion in 2024, with a record annual increase of 14.6% compared to 2023.In statements to the E...