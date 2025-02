DAE announces 36.2% increase in profits to US$ 477.5 million in 2024

DUBAI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today reported its financial results for the year ended 31st December 2024, posting a 36.2% growth in profits to US$477.5 million in 2024 from US$ 350.6 million in 2023.According to financial results, revenues grew by 9% in 20...