WGS to host 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders on 10th February

DUBAI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 will host ...