ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group has signed an agreement with Calidus, an Emirati company specialising in advanced defence design and manufacturing, to become the main sponsor of the International Defence Conference & Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibit...