9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), has announced the launch of the 9th edition of the "Waraqeen" Used Book Festival.The event, organised by SCHS, will run until 9th February at Al Nakheel Park, overlooking the scenic shores of Khalid Lake in...