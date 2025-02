Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed discuss Al Rams area development plan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today discussed the strategic development of the Al Rams area. This came at a meeting today, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown...