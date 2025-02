Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the 14th Sharjah Lights Festival, organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The festival runs from February 5 to 16 across 12 locations in...