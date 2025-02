Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to reach last eight

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2025 (WAM) – Ons Jabeur reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open following a straight-sets victory over 17-year-old Wakana Sonobe, setting up a mouthwatering quarter-final tomorrow against reigning champion, Elena Rybakina, who came from behind to beat Katie Vol...