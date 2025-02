FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has achieved solid results in 2024, with Group net profit reaching AED17.1 billion, up 4 percent year-on-year (yoy), driven by a 15 percent increase in revenue to AED31.6 billion.Profit before tax grew 13 percent yoy to AED19.9 billion, reflecting increased client activity,...