TECOM Group FY 2024 reports AED1.2 billion net profit

TECOM Group PJSC today announced a record AED2.4 billion in revenue, representing an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, resulting in a 14 percent YoY increase in net profit to AED1.2 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2024 (FY 2024).The figures reflect the impact of the Group's...