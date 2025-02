DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

DP World’s ports and terminals handled a record 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, up 8.3% year-on-year despite macroeconomic headwinds and concerns over the outlook for global trade.The global logistics business, which now has the capacity to handle more than 100 million TEU ...