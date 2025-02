Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billion

Dubai’s economy continued its strong upward growth trajectory, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first nine months of 2024 rising 3.1 percent from the same period in 2023 to reach AED339.4 billion. The surge highlights significant strides across key sectors.The wholesale and retail trade sector...