AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion

The 29th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2025) concluded today, recording landmark deals exceeding AED20 billion.The event welcomed over 85,000 participants from 177 countries and showcased 5,328 brands from 3,924 international companies.Amb...