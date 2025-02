Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Project for Citizens

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the progress of the Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Project for Citizens in the Wadi Al Amardi area in Dubai.The project features 672 villas under construction at ...