Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), led by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on EAD’s current and future plans ...