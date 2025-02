5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progrmmes

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, said that 5.6 million people within the UAE and in 53 countries around the world benefit from the ERC's Ramadan charity programmes. These include Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al-Fitr, Eid clothing, R...