UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Iván Romeo secured his first professional victory racing for Movistar with a solo win on stage 3 at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.Santiago Buitrago of Bahrain finished second place and João Almeida of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG took third place, both at 10 seconds behind the stage winner.Almeida...