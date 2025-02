UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

AL DHAFRA, 7th February, 2025 (WAM) – Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won an explosive second stage of the 2025 UAE Tour Women ahead of Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ), on a day blown apart by crosswinds.Wiebes, Gillespie and Williams were part of a five-woman ...