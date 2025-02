Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final

ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2025 (WAM) – Belinda Bencic is through to another Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final after coming from behind to eliminate reigning champion Elena Rybakina in a pulsating contest, and the Swiss star will now meet Ashlyn Krueger, who defeated Linda Noskova in straight sets to reac...