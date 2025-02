Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve

Third stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship features a 52 km and 57 km race, in addition to a timed sprint segmentDUBAI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ...