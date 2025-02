UAE President receives President of South Sudan

by ABU DHABI, 8th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.At the beginning of their meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His ...