Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve

In the presence and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai today organised the Desert Race, the third stage of the ninth Al Salam Cycling Championship, the world’s largest...