Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issuance for Sharjah Government

Bank of Sharjah has acted as a joint lead manager and bookrunner in the successful issuance of a €500 million, seven-year bond for the Government of Sharjah, alongside other international and regional banks.The issuance received strong investor demand, with the order book reaching an oversubscription of...