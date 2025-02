Lunate expands public markets offering with launch of Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF

Lunate Capital LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), and a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited, announced the launch of the Chimera iBoxx US Treasury Bill ETF (Bloomberg: USTBILL).The exchange traded fund (ETF) is schedule...