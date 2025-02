Dubai Capitals clinch maiden title at DP World ILT20 Season 3

Dubai Capitals secured their first DP World ILT20 title with a four-wicket victory over Desert Vipers in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Chasing 189, Sikandar Raza’s blistering 12-ball 34 sealed the win in the final over. Rovman Powell’s 63 and Shai Hope’s 43 laid the foundation for ...