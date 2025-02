UPDATE: UAE President, Vice-President welcome international guests to World Governments Summit 2025

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed guests participating in the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025. The Summit, held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’...