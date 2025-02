Mohammed bin Rashid reviews futuristic mobility system; Therme Dubai project on sidelines of World Governments Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reviewed RAILBUS...