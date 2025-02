Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an official decision to appoint a new director for the Sharjah Design Centre.According to the decision, Sheikha Hind bint Majid bin Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Director o...