SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has successfully completed water network projects in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, and 4, with a total network length of approximately 42 km and a total cost of AED21 million. Work is currently underway to extend water lines in Al Qutainah areas 5 a...