Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team began arriving in Bangkok on Monday to participate in the 2nd Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship (U16 and U18) and the 1st Asian Cup (U14), which will be held from 13th to 15th February.The team, comprising both male and female athletes, aims to continue its dominance in Asi...