Al Dhafra Maritime Festival celebrates UAE’s maritime heritage

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 16th edition of the Al Dhafra Maritime Festival is set to take place from 14th to 23rd February 2025 on the coast of Al Mugheirah, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority a...