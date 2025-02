DP World advances first phase of $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park in Egypt

AIN SOKHNA, Egypt, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World has reached a major milestone in the development of the Sokhna Logistics Park, with 65% of the first phase now complete. The $80 million, state-of-the-art logistics hub, strategically located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), is set ...