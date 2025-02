Global attention turns to Abu Dhabi next week as largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX kicks off

ABU DHABI, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the largest edition in the history of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) is set to take place fr...