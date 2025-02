Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland at World Governments Summit 2025

DUBAI,11th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, on the sidelines of the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025. The Summit, which began o...